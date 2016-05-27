Blac Chyna Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Sports Bra Selfie

Bump alert! Blac Chyna‘s baby belly is growing, and the star isn’t shy about showing it off.

On Thursday, Rob Kardashian‘s fiancée took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie wearing high-waisted striped pants from her clothing line, 88Fin by Blac Chyna, pairing them with a black sports bra and putting her bump on full display.

Source: Blac Chyna/Instagram

Chyna, 28, was also sporting a new black bob with bangs, which she showed off in another snap wearing a different outfit from her collection: a black capri bodysuit paired with a black racer bomber jacket.

The expectant model/business owner, who announced she was expecting a baby with Kardashian earlier this month, has been open with fans in the weeks since, recently revealing that she’s gained 20 lbs. so far.

On Monday, Chyna, who is already mom to 3-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga, shared an ultrasound of her baby on Instagram with a touching caption for father-to-be Kardashian.

“Here I am Engaged to be married to one of the greatest men I know who loves King & I unconditionally AND having another bundle of joy!” she gushed. “I just want to say Never give up & ALWAYS have faith because fairytales DO come True #LookAtOurLittleNugget #KingsGoingToBeABigBrother.”