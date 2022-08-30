Blac Chyna Shares Photos from Daughter Dream's First Day of Kindergarten: 'Proud Mom Moment'

Blac Chyna shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian

By
Published on August 30, 2022 09:31 PM
Blac Chyna attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Prince Williams/ Getty; blacchyna/Instagram

Blac Chyna's daughter is all grown up!

On Tuesday, The Real Blac Chyna star shared adorable photos of 5-year-old Dream Renée — whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian — embarking on a new adventure.

"Dream's First day of Kindergarten💕," Chyna, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "Proud mom moment 🥹😇."

In the snaps, Dream sports a blue plaid skirt and a navy cardigan over a white polo shirt. She completed the look with white knee-high socks and sneakers as she held onto her purple backpack featuring sparkly straps.

Prior to the start of her school year, Dream spent some quality time on vacation with her dad as the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Khloé Kardashian's 38th birthday.

Last month, Rob, 35, shared photos of Dream from their trip to "Kamp Koko," writing on Instagram, "Paradise with Dream." The post featured photos of their gorgeous ocean view as well as a picture of Dream playing with her cousins and a snap of his feet propped up on a flight.

Rob's father-daughter vacation came after his family won a defamation lawsuit — which was taken out by Chyna — in May. Chyna accused Rob's mom Kris Jenner and his sisters Khloé, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian of sabotaging her E! deal after the exes' reality series Rob & Chyna was cancelled in 2017 after one season.

A source told PEOPLE ahead of the trial that Rob "tries to ignore any drama with Blac Chyna" and is "focused on being a great dad" to Dream.

"Rob's family really loves her," the insider added at the time. "Rob spends a lot of time with Dream. She brings him a lot of joy. She is in preschool and doing great."

The pair also reached a settlement in their revenge-porn case in June.

Rob and Chyna began dating in January 2016 and announced their engagement that April before welcoming Dream on Nov. 10 of that same year. They officially called off their engagement in February 2017.

