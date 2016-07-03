The mom-to-be has said she hopes to gain 100 lbs. during her pregnancy

Blac Chyna Steps on the Scale and Reveals How Much Pregnancy Weight She's Gained



Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Blac Chyna is working toward her goal.

After sharing with her social media followers that she is hoping to gain 100 lbs. during her second pregnancy — she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Rob Kardahsian — the mom-to-be stepped on the scale Saturday night to show off her progress.

Captioning the candid with a heart and baby emoji, Chyna, 28, can be seen cradling her bump as the scale reveals she now weighs 170.8 lbs.

In June, the pregnant reality star — who is already mom to 3½-year-old son King Cairo — shared she weighed 165 lbs. and wanted to pack on the pregnancy pounds so she could then work them off after the baby’s arrival.

“Like no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy,” she said on SnapChat, adding she weighed “about 139” prior to the pregnancy. “I’mma tear it up, and then I’mma snap back.”

Hours before she took to SnapChat, Chyna was spotted at a Los Angeles airport, looking cozy in a black jumpsuit as she headed through security with Kardashian, 29.

Later, Kardashian had fun with SnapChat filters as he let followers in on a major milestone.

“Hello, so today I felt my baby move,” he says while giggling.