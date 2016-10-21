Blac Chyna, who is expecting her first child in November with fiancé Rob Kardashian, was a comfy-chic pink dream in Los Angeles on Thursday

Pregnant Blac Chyna Steps Out in a Pink (Satin!) Tracksuit While Supporting Pal Amber Rose

Pretty (and pregnant) in pink!

On Thursday, mom-to-be Blac Chyna posed for photos while attending a Los Angeles event for Estée Lauder’s Flirt Cosmetics line, which her friend Amber Rose is the face of.

The social media and reality star, 28, skipped her signature bump-hugging dresses instead opting for a pink, fitted satin tracksuit — perhaps a nod to her baby girl on the way?

Image zoom Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Both Chyna and Rose were all smiles as they posed for photographers, with Rose sporting a cheeky hoodie emblazoned with the words “May the bridges I burn light the way” and placing a hand on her friend’s growing baby belly.

Also in attendance to pose with Chyna? YouTube beauty and fashion guru Leslie Alvarado.

“Oh hey cutie,” Chyna captioned a photo of the twosome at the event.

Chyna and fiancé Rob Kardashian, 29, are expecting their little girl in November. But eight months into her pregnancy, the model is showing few signs of slowing down.

In fact, she recently purchased a generous push present to bring her daughter home from the hospital in style.