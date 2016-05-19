Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Sleek Pregnancy Style in Sheer Jumpsuit During N.Y.C. Outing with Rob Kardashian

After shutting down her haters on social media, expectant star Blac Chyna proved she needs no help dressing her bump while out with fiancé Rob Kardashian in N.Y.C.

Hitting Sin City Cabaret in New York City, Chyna wore a jumpsuit with tan and black lace detailing on the top. She paired the one-piece with strappy heels, and wore her hair in platinum blonde crimped waves.

Image zoom

Pap Gossip/AKM-GSI

The outing follows Chyna’s response to unpleasant comments on a photo of her at lunch in Los Angeles last week.

“To all you people out here with negative comments and insecure words (obviously because you have nothing else to do but criticize the next) I AM HAVING A BABY!” she wrote at the time. “Exactly what do you expect to see?! If I walked out in makeup and heels everyday to be beautiful to your means I WOULD BE MISERABLE AND UNHAPPY which are two vibes I refuse to transfer to my little one.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Chyna, 28, and Kardashian, 29, announced that they were expecting their first child together earlier this month.

Image zoom

Pap Gossip/AKM-GSI

“I mean it’s my first time, so everything is exciting, literally,” Kardashian told E! News of being a father.

Chyna is also mom to King Cairo, 3, with ex-fiancé Tyga.

–– Lindsay Kimble