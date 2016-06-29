Blac Chyna Displays Growing Bump in Form-Fitting Baby Blue Dress

Could Blac Chyna be hinting that she’s having a baby boy? She has yet to unveil the sex of her child with fiancé Rob Kardashian but if wearing blue was any indication, fans could be delighted to learn a Kardashian heir is coming soon.

The mother-to-be was glowing in a baby blue dress in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Chyna, 28, showed off her growing baby bump in the form-fitting knee-length outfit which she paired with comfortable flats and diamond accessories, including her 7-carat engagement ring.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star popped the question in April – just 10 weeks after they took their relationship public. And in May, Chyna and Kardashian, 29, announced they were expecting a baby. This is the first child for Kardashian and the second for Chyna, who shares 3-year old son King Cairo with Tyga, Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s on-again boyfriend.



Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

The only thing shining brighter than Chyna’s massive diamond rock was her beaming smile. Just the night before, she and Rob bonded with his sisters at Khloé Kardashian‘s 32nd birthday. At the bash, the parents-to-be were surrounded by Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney, Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner along with their closest family and friends. The KarJenner sisters and Chyna flaunted their camaraderie on social media, sharing several photo booth snaps as well as videos on Instagram.

“The girls have really come around since Rob and Chyna first got together,” a Kardashian source told PEOPLE exclusively. “They’re trying to be as supportive as possible, especially now that she is pregnant.” Adding, “They’ve seen the transformation Rob has made,” says the source. “Just a year or two ago, none of them could get him to even leave the house, and now he’s happily celebrating Khloé’s birthday out in public.”

Though cameras didn’t follow Chyna on Tuesday’s outing, she has been filming her upcoming E! reality series, Rob & Chyna, near L.A. The mother of one was most recently seen displaying her pregnancy figure while shooting scenes in Encino. Chyna and Kardashian have been keeping all baby details under wraps as they will be sharing it later this year on TV.

“They won’t share any details. They are saving it for their show. Even when friends ask, they refer to their show and say they will share it all on the show,” a Kardashian source told PEOPLE. “Both Rob and Chyna are very excited about their show. They can’t wait to share everything with their fans.”