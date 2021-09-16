Blac Chyna Shares Photos of Daughter with Rob Kardashian: 'Dream Has Personality for Days'

Blac Chyna said this week that she "absolutely" wants more kids but she has to "make some more money" first

Blac Chyna is showcasing her daughter's quirky sense of humor.

On Tuesday, the reality star, 33, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring her 4½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. In the snapshots, Dream poses in a colorful butterfly ensemble, making funny faces and playing on a scooter.

"Dream has personality for days 🥰 @novakids," Chyna captioned the post.

Kardashian, 34, split from Chyna in 2017 and has since had a rocky coparenting relationship amid her lawsuit against the family. A source told PEOPLE in March that he was "doing well," though, and continuing to spend time with his loved ones.

"He comes along for all the family vacations, but still prefers to stay out of the spotlight," the source said at the time. "He is working on his health and seems happy."

Although Rob has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, his sister Khloé Kardashian said during part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion earlier this year that her younger brother is doing well.

Host Andy Cohen noted that Rob was more present during the last few seasons, and Khloé explained that he simply needed time to work on himself before returning to the show.

"I think he just needed a break," she explained. "I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."

"And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality," Khloé continued. "And I think he's just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes."