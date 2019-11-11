A Whole New World for Dream! Blac Chyna Celebrates Daughter's Third Birthday with Aladdin Party

Dream Renée‘s third birthday was fit for a princess!

Blac Chyna celebrated her daughter’s new age milestone this weekend with an Aladdin-themed bash.

Both Chyna, 31, and little Dream were dressed up as the movie’s fiery heroine, Princess Jasmine, wearing different versions of her iconic turquoise outfit.

And Jasmine herself even made an appearance, posing in front of Dream’s gift table behind the birthday girl and her mama, who smiled jubilantly for the photo-op.

“Happy 3rd birthday Dreamy 💕,” the model captioned her snapshot.

Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian celebrated her big day on Friday, throwing a bash with a little help from his family, including sister Kim Kardashian West.

The KKW Beauty guru, 39, was the first to share photos from the intimate celebration, posting a handful of sweet shots of Dream and some of her cousins on her Instagram Story.

Fittingly, the bash also included a nod to one of Dream’s favorite films: Trolls. Showing off some of the party’s tasty treats, Kardashian West included a photo of Dream’s birthday cake: a colorful confection that appeared to be shaped like Queen Poppy, the character from the film that Dream dressed up as for Halloween this year.

Chyna’s Aladdin party was a separate event for Dream on Saturday, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Pulling out all the stops for her niece’s big day? Kylie Jenner, who took the birthday girl on “her first helicopter ride” this weekend, complete with celebratory cupcakes.

“Dream is very special to Rob’s family. She is the sweetest girl and everyone loves her. Of course, they wanted her to have a special birthday party with all of her cousins,” a source told PEOPLE this weekend.

Opening up about 32-year-old Rob’s relationship with ex-fiancée Chyna, the insider added that things between the pair “have calmed down.”

“Rob is a good dad. He is very protective of Dream. Things with him and Chyna have calmed down. They are able to co-parent better now. Both of them seem to just focus on what’s best for Dream,” the source said.