Blac Chyna Dances with Kids King and Dream After Rob Kardashian's Custody Request Gets Denied

Blac Chyna is spending quality time with her children.

Earlier this week, the mother of two shared a pair of videos of herself dancing and hanging out with her kids, 3-year-old daughter Dream Renée and 7-year-old son King Cairo. In the first clip, Chyna sweetly twirled Dream as she and King posed in front of a billboard for Chyna’s cosmetics brand.

The second video featured a montage of Chyna, King and Dream going on a walk together. The kids showed off their dance moves in several clips from the montage, including Dream jumping up and down and Chyna doing a choreographed dance with King. At another moment, Chyna held her daughter as they walked across the street.

“Morning walks with King and Dream ❤️,” the model and entrepreneur, 31, captioned the latter set of footage while alongside the first, she wrote in part, “Her morals as well as her principals [sic] shall never be compromised. Her dedication and resilience has allowed her to become this highly intelligent ,confident, fair ,dynamic, ambitious, reliable, self made and assured black queen.”

Chyna shares Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, and King with ex Tyga. The two videos of Chyna with her children came just days after Kardashian’s recent request to strip her of primary custody of Dream was denied.

Kardashian, 32, had reportedly filed for primary custody of Dream in January, claiming in a sealed court filing that Chyna (née Angela Renée White) is “out of control.”

However, a Los Angeles judge rejected Kardashian’s ex parte emergency motion, according to court documents obtained The Blast, meaning that the court did not find an emergency issue with Chyna and the situation.

Although Kardashian’s motion was denied, the court will still allow him to argue for the change in custody — just without an immediate decision from the court.

Kardashian’s rep had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, while Chyna’s lawyer said, in part, “All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renée more than anything in this world. The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine.”

In early January, Kardashian allegedly claimed in the court filing — which was obtained TMZ — that Chyna constantly hosts parties at her home while Dream is present. TMZ also reported that Kardashian alleged Chyna “snorts cocaine,” gets drunk and spends “$600 on alcohol” daily, among other claims.

Kardashian sought to reduce Chyna’s parenting time to weekends with a nanny present, according to the filing obtained by TMZ. (PEOPLE had not independently reviewed the alleged court filings.)

Last May, Chyna claimed that she and the reality star were on good terms. “I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

The former couple agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.