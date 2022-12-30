Blac Chyna Enjoys a Christmas Dance Party with Son King and Daughter Dream — Watch the Cute Clip!

Blac Chyna is loving her quality time with her little ones.

The model mom, 34, shared a fun Instagram Reel on Tuesday celebrating the holiday season with her two kids — daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10.

The siblings dance together to an upbeat tune before Chyna joins them, laughing together as they each show off their moves.

The song changes and the three take turns kicking along to the beat before the two kids run to Chyna and embrace her in a hug. The video, which also shows the trio wearing matching red and white flannel Christmas pajamas, ends with the three posing in front of the Christmas tree with big smiles on their faces.

Earlier this month, King and Dream modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova.

Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, posed together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers.

In the first picture, King and Dream placed their hands on their hips as they looked at one another while the second shot showed Dream perched on King's back. The kids each posed for cute individual pictures as well.

"Never a dull moment 😂☺️😁 @NovaKIDS & @FashionNova," Chyna captioned the post.

Blac Chyna/Instagram

Last month, Chyna celebrated her daughter with a sweet video on Instagram as she turned 6 years old.

"How do you feel? Are you turning 6?" Chyna asked her daughter in the clip before playing a montage of photos and videos of Dream throughout her childhood.

"Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream 🥰 mommy loves you," she wrote.

Weeks prior, Chyna celebrated King on his 10th birthday, writing, "Happy 10th Birthday to my handsome son King, I love you so much! 🥳."