Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Body-Con Velvet Dress After Breakup Rumors

Blac Chyna is flaunting her growing belly!

The 28-year-old model was spotted in a skin-tight beige velvet dress — and despite rumors of a breakup from fiancé Rob Kardashian, Chyna also sported her massive engagement ring.

Chyna has had a complicated history with the Kardashians, but all seemed well for the couple when they got engaged in April. Shortly after announcing their engagement, the couple also revealed they were expecting a baby together back in May.

But on Monday, Kardashian hit the media by storm after purging all of his Instagram photos and briefly unfollowing his bride-to-be. A source told PEOPLE they had an argument while filming, but are not breaking up.

“They filmed over the weekend and had an argument,” the source shared with PEOPLE, adding, “It’s hard to see Rob and Chyna actually splitting. Rob is looking forward to becoming a dad. It would take a lot for him to break up with her.”

And while Rob was absent from his grandma’s 82nd birthday bash in San Diego, Chyna attended with Kim Kardashian West, who captured the moment on Snapchat.

“Hey guys, it’s going down in San Diego tonight,” Kardashian West says before rubbing Chyna’s growing baby bump.

This is the first baby for the couple and Chyna’s second child. She shares son King Cairo, 3, with her ex-fiancé, Tyga, who is now dating Rob’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.