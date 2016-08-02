The model and reality star went for a walk Monday, showcasing her baby bump proudly

'Baby Bump Is on Fleek!' Pregnant Blac Chyna Bares Her Belly While Exercising

It was a maternity-maven Monday for Blac Chyna!

The model and fiancée of Rob Kardashian posted a series of clips to Snapchat chronicling her workout adventures. In the videos, she is carrying a water bottle and wearing neon-green pants, a gray light jacket and what appears to be a sports bra while showing off her bare baby belly.

“Baby bump is on fleek,” Chyna, 28, says in one clip that showcases her tattooed tummy.

Image zoom



Blac Chyna/Instagram

In another clip, Chyna has the camera pointed down at her feet as she showcases her exercising skills up a steep incline.

“This hill, bitch !!!!! ” she captioned the video, in which she is audibly panting.

Image zoom



Blac Chyna/Snapchat

Image zoom



Blac Chyna/Snapchat

Chyna isn’t the only member of her growing family to get exciting about her growing bump. On Wednesday, future sister-in-law Kim Kardashian West posted a Snapchat video featuring herself and Chyna at a birthday celebration for Kris Jenner‘s mother.

“Hey guys, it’s going down in San Diego tonight,” Kardashian West says before rubbing Chyna’s belly.