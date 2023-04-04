Blac Chyna Says She'll 'Always Have Respect' for Rob Kardashian and Tyga: 'Grateful for My Kids'

Blac Chyna talks about the importance of respect in her co-parenting relationships with Rob Kardashian and Tyga during an interview on Sway in the Mornings

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 4, 2023 02:28 PM
Tyga, Blac Chyna (Angela White) and Rob Kardashian. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty, Raymond Hall/GC Images, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Blac Chyna hopes her exes have seen the changes in her.

The model mom, who plans to be known by her birth name Angela White moving forward, has been making a lot of changes to her life, keeping her two kids — daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10 — front of mind through it all.

Chatting with host Sway on Sway In The Morning on Friday, White was asked about her relationship with each of their fathers — exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga — and whether they've commented on her recent transformation.

White revealed that she hasn't "heard anything yet," about the changes, which include the removal of her facial fillers, as well as her breast and butt implants, though she is "pretty sure that they see it."

"I am pretty sure that they see it, and every day we are changing," said White, 34, of her exes. "We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That's all I ask for, respect."

Speaking of her two little ones, White said it's been important to her that they see the changes she's been making in her life.

"Right now, I feel like anything that I do, they're like real sponges now, and they're gonna be on to me," she shared. "I'm spelling out the curse words and they know how to spell quite well, and they catch on to everything."

"They're so smart. Dream is so beautiful, King is so handsome. And they love each other so much! They love each other so much, it's just awesome."

Blac Chyna Enjoys a Christmas Dance Party with King Cairo and Dream
Blac Chyna with daughter Dream and son King. Blac Chyna/Instagram

The former reality star recently spoke to Access Hollywood about the "spiritual awakening" that led to reversing her cosmetic procedures. She revealed that she'd received illegal silicone injections when she was 19, which were not performed by a licensed doctor.

"This is a regular person that's doing it," she explained. "They're giving whatever substance that they're doing and giving it to you. They're not gonna tell you, 'Hey, you know, you could possibly die.'"

