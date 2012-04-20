Nick Cannon: We're Doing Something 'Special' For Twins' Birthday

"We're going away, " he tells PEOPLE. "We're taking a break. It's going to be exciting. We're doing something special and something unique."

My, how time flies.

It seems like just yesterday that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were rejoicing over the arrival of #dembabies — and now, with twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe‘s first birthday just over a week away, the power couple is celebrating once again.

“It’s amazing. It goes by so fast.” Cannon, 31, told reporters at NBCUniversal‘s Press Day Wednesday at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

Cannon is staying mum on specific details surrounding the momentous occasion on April 30, but he does promise that the day will be one to remember.



In only a year’s time, Cannon and Carey, 43, have already witnessed many milestones associated with their children. “They’re trying to walk and I’m nervous because they’re at that age when anything can happen,” the America’s Got Talent host explains.

“My son has this thing where he loves banging his head and crushing stuff. Something new is happening every day.”

And Cannon has something else to celebrate — having his health back! — following his January hospitalization and diagnosis of a Lupus-like autoimmune disease.

“I feel better than I’ve ever been. I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in,” he says. “Since this whole thing has happened, I haven’t had any salt, red meat, fast food. [I’ve only had] chicken and fish. I feel so great. I’m juicing a lot.”