Happy 7th Birthday, Suri Cruise!
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's little girl turns 7 today.
Jackson Lee/Splash News Online
Suri, here on her way to an Easter party in N.Y.C. on March 31, turns 7 today.
And the fashionista-in-training has a lot of milestones to celebrate.
Not only did she start first grade at a new school, but she also tried out a new hairstyle — super short bangs!
On Wednesday, Cruise called into Ryan Seacrest‘s KIIS-FM radio show and the actor discussed his plans for Suri’s birthday celebration.
“Done already. All done. I take care of the kids early. You’ll know — you have to plan ahead for these things. It’s all done and all celebrated,” he said.
Although he remained mum on the details, the one thing he did divulge is that there will be sweets.
“I’ll eat cake, cupcakes. I eat all that stuff!”