'BiP' 's Michael Allio Shares Emotional Message on Son's First Day of Kindergarten: 'I'm Wrecked'

"Your mother would be so proud," Michael Allio wrote, referencing his late wife Laura Ritter-Allio, who died of cancer in 2019

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 31, 2022 03:59 PM
'BiP' 's Michael Allio Shares Emotional Message on Son James' First Day of Kindergarten
Photo: Michael Allio/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise's Michael Allio is feeling emotional as he sends his son off to his first day of kindergarten.

Sharing photos from James' first day on Instagram, Allio — who was on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette — penned an emotional caption, saying he was "wrecked" while remembering his late wife during James' milestone moment.

"James was so brave today. I couldn't be more proud. I knew today would be heavy, but I had no idea it would be this bad. I think it's because we've just been through so much together," he wrote.

"From the onset, we faced nothing but uncertainty and obstacles. Yet, through it all, we've proven to each other that we can persevere as long as we have each other."

Acknowledging that he and James know that "life isn't fair" and their circumstances are "far from 'normal,'" Allio said they could "never stop trying" to "pursue happiness."

"We refuse to compare ourselves to others… because 'normal is boring,'" he said, referencing James' shirt. "Your mother would be so proud of you today. We love you so so much ❤️"

Allio, who is a single father, shared with Bachelorette viewers when his wife died of breast cancer. The couple welcomed a son before her death, and Allio left The Bachelorette to be at home with his child.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Michael Allio/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Michael Allio/Instagram

Allio's choice to leave came after a heartbreaking phone call with a then-4-year-old James, in which the little boy wondered aloud whether his dad didn't want to see him.

"When your child says that, you answer the call," Allio told PEOPLE of the moment in July 2021. "And I think a lot of single parents probably have to deal with the fact that when they're pursuing their own happiness, it does take a little bit from the time they're spending with their child. It's a constant balancing act that's happening. But I would do it all over again and make the same decisions."

