BiP's Kevin Wendt Reveals Name of His and Astrid Loch's Baby Boy: 'We Haven't Stopped Smiling'

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are already enjoying being a family of three!

Following the Bachelor in Paradise stars' announcement that their first baby was born on Nov. 20, Wendt, 37, shared a few precious photos to his Instagram on Tuesday of the family at the hospital, revealing their newborn's name.

"My son 💛 My 🌎," Wendt began the post. "August William Wendt (his friends call him Auggy😉) 11/20/21 - 7.5lbs. Super hero mama and beautiful baby boy both doing great. Thanks for all of the kind messages and well wishes to our growing family 💛 we haven't stopped smiling in 3 day[s]."

In the first shot, Wendt and Loch, 31, were smiling as the new dad held their infant, who sported an adorable white onesie and a brown beanie.

In another photo, the BiP alum soaked in some skin-to-skin contact with baby August, letting his son catch some shut-eye on his chest.

"So happy for you guys! ❤️❤️ ," Bachelor Nation's Adam Gottschalk, who is also expecting a baby boy with wife Raven Gates, commented on the sweet shots. "T-minus 60 days for us - right behind ya!!"

On Instagram Sunday, Loch announced that she and her fiancé welcomed little August a day prior.

"My whole world," she wrote, posting a photo of her baby's hand wrapped around her finger, his face out of the frame. "Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of the @thewendtgang 🤎. Sorry to keep you all waiting, just had to soak this moment up for ourselves first. #babywendt #ivf #ivfbaby #infertility."

Loch and Wendt met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged in August 2019. On Mother's Day of this year, they announced they were having a child together after experiencing infertility.

In a series of blog for posts for PEOPLE, Loch documented her pregnancy journey after a long road to conception, opening up about her fertility struggle and experience with IVF. Most recently, she blogged about the anxiety she experienced as she neared the end of her pregnancy.

"I really never felt anxious throughout my pregnancy until I hit week 36," Loch wrote. "Once I hit that point, it felt like I was racing against time and every time I got something crossed off my to-do list I'd remember five more things I needed to do. These last two weeks especially have left me being not-so-pleasant to be around and I think a big part of that has been the realization that I'm officially losing control any day now."