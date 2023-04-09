Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace, 2, Shows Off Her Cute 'Star Wars' Easter Attire — See the Photos!

Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior is celebrating Easter by repping her favorite movie franchise!

The Bindi the Jungle Girl star, 24, shared a sweet Instagram Reel on Saturday of her 2-year-old rocking a Star Wars-themed top ahead of the annual springtime holiday.

Flashing a big smile and holding a rubber duck in each hand, the toddler is seen in the clip excitedly pointing to and calling out a bunny-themed R2-D2 and Baby Yoda on her pink long sleeve, as her mom repeats after her.

"Happy Easter from the Irwin Powell family! 💗" Bindi captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Bindi celebrated her daughter's 2nd birthday by sharing a set of sweet photos of the birthday girl on Instagram. "Garden party with our birthday girl. 💛," she wrote in her caption.

The proud mom previously marked her daughter's special day with a special message shared on Instagram on March 24.

"Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. 💗," Bindi wrote alongside photos of herself, husband Chandler Powell and Grace.

"Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives," the mom of one continued. "Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul."

Bindi — the daughter of The Crocodile Hunter's Steve Irwin — welcomed Grace on March 24, 2021, which also marked her first wedding anniversary to Powell, 26.

She spoke with PEOPLE in October about her hopes for Grace's future.

"Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," said Bindi. "I'm incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she's ready to take on the world. Although, as a mum, I'll always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me."