Bindi Irwin Wishes 'Kindest' Husband Chandler Powell Happy Father's Day: 'Most Wonderful Dada'

Bindi Irwin thinks Chandler Powell is one of the best dads out there!

For Father's Day, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a wholesome video of husband Powell and their daughter Grace Warrior, 14 months, at the beach. She wrote in the caption, "This love 💞 @chandlerpowell you are the kindest and most wonderful dada to our beautiful girl. Grace and I love you more than words could ever describe."

In the comment section, Powell wrote, "I love you girls so much ❤️ We have the best little family."

On his own page, Powell marked the special day, sharing a photo of himself holding Grace as they smiled together alongside the caption: "Being Grace's dad is the best title I've ever had. Thank you to my girls for making Father's Day one of my favorite days ❤️"

Last year, Irwin marked Powell's first Father's Day by celebrating not just him, but both of their dads for being "the three most incredible fathers in my life."

"My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings," she wrote of her late dad Steve Irwin. "My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite."

She continued, "these extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much."

In May, Irwin told PEOPLE that baby Grace is fascinated by her late "Grandpa Crocodile."

"We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we're always playing them for Grace," she said. "It's so fun to watch her study him. I didn't realize how much Dad's passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her."

Irwin and Powell are raising baby Grace at the Australia Zoo where they live and work alongside Bindi's mom Terri, 57, and brother Robert, 18.

"I definitely see parts of [Dad] in Grace," Bindi noted. "His determination and his inability to sit still. I think that's really special. I'm excited to see as she grows up how her personality will develop. If Dad was around, honestly, we would never see her. He would be in love."

She added, "He'd just have her doing everything with him. We would only see her if she needed a feed and then be gone again."