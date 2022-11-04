Celebrity Parents Bindi Irwin Says Watching Chandler Powell Become a Dad Has Been 'Best Gift' in Sweet Video Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are parents to daughter Grace Warrior, 19 months By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 11:07 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage; Bindi Irwin Instagram Bindi Irwin is documenting a sweet father-daughter moment. The Crikey! It's The Irwins star, 24, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram Friday of husband Chandler Powell playing with daughter Grace Warrior, 19 months, as the duo adorably smile and giggle at one another. In the clip, Powell, 25, bounces baby Grace in his arms and throws her up in the air as she laughs. "Watching my husband become a Dad has been one of the best gifts life has given me," Irwin captioned the video, as Powell sweetly commented, "Our little family really is the greatest gift❤️ I love you." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Bindi Irwin Shares Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Baby Grace as Michael Scott Earlier this week, the couple shared another adorable moment with their little girl as Grace stole her mom's phone to record herself. While filming a video with Irwin, Grace snatched her mom's phone and walked away as she filmed herself, giving some hilarious close-ups of her face. "Grace taking my camera to film herself is the best. Ever," the couple captioned the joint post. Last month, Irwin chatted with PEOPLE about writing the foreword for the fifth volume of Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers. "I'm excited for my beautiful daughter to read this series as she grows up, as I know she'll be empowered by the incredible stories shared," said Irwin. Irwin also noted her hopes for baby Grace as she gets older. "Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," she said.