Bindi Irwin Says Watching Chandler Powell Become a Dad Has Been 'Best Gift' in Sweet Video

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are parents to daughter Grace Warrior, 19 months

By
Georgia Slater
Published on November 4, 2022 11:07 AM
Bindi Irwin; Bindi Irwin Instagram
Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage; Bindi Irwin Instagram

Bindi Irwin is documenting a sweet father-daughter moment.

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star, 24, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram Friday of husband Chandler Powell playing with daughter Grace Warrior, 19 months, as the duo adorably smile and giggle at one another.

In the clip, Powell, 25, bounces baby Grace in his arms and throws her up in the air as she laughs.

"Watching my husband become a Dad has been one of the best gifts life has given me," Irwin captioned the video, as Powell sweetly commented, "Our little family really is the greatest gift❤️ I love you."

Earlier this week, the couple shared another adorable moment with their little girl as Grace stole her mom's phone to record herself.

While filming a video with Irwin, Grace snatched her mom's phone and walked away as she filmed herself, giving some hilarious close-ups of her face.

"Grace taking my camera to film herself is the best. Ever," the couple captioned the joint post.

Last month, Irwin chatted with PEOPLE about writing the foreword for the fifth volume of Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers.

"I'm excited for my beautiful daughter to read this series as she grows up, as I know she'll be empowered by the incredible stories shared," said Irwin.

Irwin also noted her hopes for baby Grace as she gets older.

"Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," she said.

