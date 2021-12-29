Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell raise their 9-month-old daughter Grace Warrior around their Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Thankful' Daughter Grace Warrior Is Growing Up Around Wildlife

Baby Grace is all smiles as she takes on new wildlife adventures.

On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin, 23, shared a photo of husband Chandler Powell, 25, and their 9-month-old daughter Grace Warrior during their stroll through the Australia Zoo, where the couple lives and raises their little girl.

In the sweet snap, Irwin holds Grace as she smiles at the camera while the proud parents gaze at her.

"I'm thankful that our beautiful Grace Warrior is growing up surrounded by wildlife and wild places," the mom of one wrote. "Her favourite part of the day is when we go on our family walks through the @australiazoo gardens. Her smile is sunshine! 💛🐘"

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, who welcomed her daughter in March, has been introducing Grace to plenty of new animal friends in the past few months, often sharing photos from her walks around the Australia Zoo.

Recently, Grace has been photographed from wildlife ranging from chickens to kangaroos.

In one of her first animal interactions, a 4-week-old Grace was photographed with tortoises, and later pictured with a koala. Powell said his daughter was already a wildlife pro at just 2 months old.

Back in February, Bindi spoke to The Bump, explaining how she wants Grace to carry on the family's passion for wildlife conservation.

"We actually live right in the middle of the zoo! Australia Zoo is like a resort for wildlife, a sanctuary dedicated to conservation and education," she said at the time. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations."