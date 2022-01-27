Bindi and Terri Irwin talk to Entertainment Tonight about 10-month-old Grace's affinity for animals, just like her late grandfather Steve Irwin

Bindi and Terri Irwin Say the Australia Zoo Animals Run to See Baby Grace: 'Steve All Over'

Grace Warrior is taking after her late grandfather, Steve Irwin.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, proud mom Bindi Irwin and her mother Terri Irwin opened up about how 10-month-old Grace is already showing an affinity for animals.

"She's got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife," said Terri. "Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her."

"So she'll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they're having a meeting," added Terri, 57.

Said Bindi, 23, of her baby girl, "Oh my word, the koalas ... literally climb out of their trees to come see her."

The proud mama added that Grace tries to touch the koalas, whose nails are a little too sharp for such close contact just yet — but it proves her daughter is a "risk-taker."

"That's Steve all over," said Terri of her late husband.

Steve (aka the Crocodile Hunter) died on Sept. 4, 2006, after his heart was pierced by the barb of a stingray while filming at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. He was 44.

Another family member who has undoubtedly taken after the late Steve? His son Robert Irwin, who also can't help raving about his adorable niece from time to time on social media.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old shared a handful of images to his Instagram account of himself and Grace spending time together.

In the first two photos, Grace peers at her uncle and pokes at his face, while in the last, the pair is shown reading a picture book together.