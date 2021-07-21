Bindi Irwin Takes Baby Grace Warrior to Release Sea Turtles in Honor of Mom Terri's Birthday

“This day will live in my heart forever, with the most amazing Mama turned Bunny (our term for grandmother),” Bindi Irwin wrote alongside photos from the sea turtle release

Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior is already active in wildlife conservation at just 3 months old!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was a family affair, with Bindi's brother Robert Irwin joining on the trip, too.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared photos of the big day, her and her mom, 57, each holding a sea turtle in one pic.

In another snap, Bindi, Powell, 25, Robert, 17, and Terri gazed down at one of the sea creatures. A following photo showed the imminent release of the reptiles.

Bindi and Grace also posed for a picture together, crouching on the dock in front of the boat, fittingly named "Croc One."

The new mom shared a picture of her baby asleep in her arms too as she posed for a family photo with Powell and Terri.

"Celebrating my beautiful mama's birthday by releasing five sea turtles back to the wild, after they were in care at our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital," Bindi explained in the caption.

She added, "This day will live in my heart forever, with the most amazing Mama turned Bunny (our term for grandmother). I love you beyond description, Mum. ❤️."

Bindi Irwin Credit: Bindi Irwin/instagram

Powell also shared the group photo and wrote a sweet birthday tribute to his mother-in-law.

"Happy birthday to Terri, my mum-in-law and Grace's Bunny!" he wrote. "You inspire us every day with your strength and unwavering kindness."

The new dad added, "We all love you and can't wait to celebrate you!"

Bindi Irwin Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell, Robert Irwin and Terri Irwin | Credit: Bindi Irwin/instagram

Bindi's latest post comes days after the new mom made her return to Instagram nearly one month after she announced she would be leaving social media in order to focus on her family.

For her debut post, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a "collection of my favourite moments this month," which included several shots of herself, husband Chandler and daughter Grace.

"Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us. Can you believe she'll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart. 💛," Irwin wrote.

Some of Irwin's favorite memories included the opening of a special bird exhibit dedicated to her daughter, when baby Grace met some baby kangaroos at the Australia zoo, and taking Grace outside for nature walks.

In her announcement last month, Irwin explained that she would be taking a break from social media not only to spend time with family but to take care of her mental health. Powell responded to his wife's message, calling her the "strongest and most beautiful person."

"You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to❤️," he wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Announces Break from Social Media: 'Mental Health Deserves More Understanding'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.