According to Bindi Irwin, her 7-week-old daughter Grace "loves an afternoon walk through our Australia Zoo gardens, lots of cuddles and smiling big"

Bindi Irwin Takes Baby Grace on a Walk Around Australia Zoo: 'She Lights Up the World'

Bindi Irwin is spending some quality time with her baby girl.

On Thursday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared a sweet photo of herself holding Grace Warrior, 7 weeks, while visiting a lush garden at her family's Australia Zoo.

"Our gorgeous Grace Warrior is almost two months old," Bindi, who shares her daughter with husband Chandler Powell, wrote on Instagram. "She loves an afternoon walk through our Australia Zoo gardens, lots of cuddles and smiling big."

"She lights up the world with her beautiful heart," the new mom added.

In her post, Bindi also credited Powell for taking the cute mother-daughter picture.

The couple welcomed Grace on March 25, the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she shared at the time. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

She continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Over the weekend, Bindi celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom by sharing a heartwarming message to her newborn.

"Celebrating my first Mother's Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family," the mom of one posted on Instagram, along with two portraits of her and Powell's families including a drawing that included Steve holding his granddaughter in his arms.