"I never knew love like this before," Bindi Irwin recently told PEOPLE of life as a new mom

Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Spending Time Away from the World' with 'Sweet Girl' Grace, 4 Months

Bindi Irwin is all about her baby girl!

The 23-year-old new mom shared a pair of photos on her Instagram Sunday, letting fans know she is soaking up quality time with her daughter Grace Warrior, who is now 4 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Spending time away from the world on our conservation property with my sweet girl and husband," Irwin wrote alongside a snapshot of herself and Grace, taken by husband Chandler Powell. In the photo, the baby girl smiles while wearing a white onesie and hat on the sunny, nature-filled outing.

Earlier this summer, Irwin opened up to PEOPLE about how life has been since welcoming Grace on March 25.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," she said. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In July, Irwin made her return to Instagram nearly one month after she announced she would be taking a break from social media in order to focus on family. For her comeback post, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a "collection of my favourite moments this month."

Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

"Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us. Can you believe she'll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart. 💛," Irwin wrote at the time.

Some of Irwin's favorite recent memories included the opening of a special bird exhibit dedicated to her daughter, when baby Grace met some baby kangaroos at the Australia Zoo, and taking Grace outside for nature walks.

In her June announcement, Irwin explained that she would be taking a break from social media not only to spend time with family but to take care of her mental health. Powell responded to his wife's message, calling her the "strongest and most beautiful person."