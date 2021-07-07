Chandler Powell reposted the adorable photo of wife Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace to his Instagram page, writing "My girls"

Bindi Irwin Snuggles Up to Baby Grace Warrior, 3 Months, and Dog Piggy in Sweet Photo

Baby Grace Warrior is quickly becoming an animal lover like her parents.

On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin was pictured in a sweet new photo with her 3-month-old daughter as the new mom cuddled up to her baby and dog Piggy.

In the picture, originally posted to the Irwin's family dogs' Instagram account, Bindi, 22, sits on the ground while holding baby Grace on her lap and petting the brown and white pooch.

"Hi baby hoooman sister and sweet mama @bindisueirwin. I love you both so much. — Piggy 💕," the caption read.

Chandler Powell, who shares baby Grace with wife Bindi, reposted the adorable photo to his Instagram Stories, writing, "My girls."

While Bindi is on a bit of a social media hiatus right now, Powell, 24, has shared several adorable moments with their first child, including on Sunday when Grace met some baby kangaroos at their zoo.

"Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey 🦘 Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama ❤️," the proud dad wrote alongside the snapshot.

In the cute photo, Grace seems completely focused on one particular kangaroo who went right up to the pair. Watching the meeting with a big smile on her face, Bindi proudly embraced her baby girl.

Last month, the proud parents shared another family snap to celebrate the opening of a special bird exhibit dedicated to their daughter.

In the photo taken outside of the aptly-named Grace's Bird Garden, the new mom cradled her daughter in her arms while surrounded by her husband, brother Robert, and mom Terri Irwin.

Another photo showed the family sitting together on a bench while gazing at Grace, who wore an orange sweater and white beanie for the occasion.