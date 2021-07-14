Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell snapped photos with their daughter Grace while enjoying breakfast together

Bindi Irwin Smiles with Baby Grace Warrior, 3 Months, in Cute New Photo: 'Happy Little Light'

New parents Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are all smiles with their baby girl!

On Wednesday, Powell shared new photos of his daughter Grace Warrior, whom he shares with his wife Irwin, as the couple enjoyed breakfast together with the 3-month-old.

Powell, 24, and Irwin, 22, take turns holding their baby girl in the pictures while sitting at their kitchen table.

The third photo features Grace relaxing in an adorable pair of koala pajamas and a light pink beanie.

"Smiles over breakfast with this happy little light❤️," Powell writes.

bindi irwin Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

While Bindi is on a bit of a social media hiatus right now, Powell has shared several adorable moments with their first child, including a too-cute video where Irwin sings the names of the 50 states to baby Grace, who giggles along as the new mom dances with the baby's hands.

"Sound on! 🔊 Our little Grace Warrior learning about her dad's home country from her beautiful mama 🇺🇸 P.S. Bindi wanted to send a shoutout to New Hampshire! Grace's laugh was too adorable to remember every state!" Powell — who was born in Florida and married the Australian wildlife conservationist in March 2020 — captioned the post.

Powell also documented the sweet experience when Grace met some baby kangaroos at their zoo.

"Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey 🦘 Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama ❤️," the proud dad wrote alongside the snapshot.

In the cute shot, Grace seems completely focused on one particular kangaroo who went right up to the pair. Watching the meeting with a big smile on her face, Irwin proudly embraced her baby girl.

Last month, the proud parents shared another family snap to celebrate the opening of a special bird exhibit dedicated to their daughter.

In the photo taken outside of the aptly-named Grace's Bird Garden, the mom of one cradled her daughter in her arms while surrounded by her husband, brother Robert Irwin, and mom Terri Irwin.

The opening of the exhibit came one week after Irwin announced on Instagram she would be taking a break from social media to focus on her family.

The new mom recently discussed her excitement of wanting to focus on the "extraordinary" bond that she's already created with her newborn.