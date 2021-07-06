Watch Baby Grace Warrior, 3 Months, Giggle as Mom Bindi Irwin Sings to Her: 'Too Adorable'

Chandler Powell shared a sweet video in which daughter Grace Warrior giggles while "learning about her dad's home country from her beautiful mama"

Grace Warrior is getting a dose of American patriotism this Fourth of July.

On Tuesday, Chandler Powell shared a sweet video on Instagram in which his wife Bindi Irwin sings the names of the 50 states to their 3-month-old daughter, who giggles along as Bindi dances with the baby's hands.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sound on! 🔊 Our little Grace Warrior learning about her dad's home country from her beautiful mama 🇺🇸 P.S. Bindi wanted to send a shoutout to New Hampshire! Grace's laugh was too adorable to remember every state!" Powell — who was born in Florida and married the Australian wildlife conservationist in March 2020 — captioned the post.

Though Bindi is on a bit of a social media hiatus right now, Powell has shared several adorable moments with their first child, including on Sunday when Grace met some baby kangaroos at their zoo.

"Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey 🦘 Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama ❤️," the proud dad wrote alongside the snapshot.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last month, Bindi shared a touching Father's Day tribute honoring her husband, her late dad Steve Irwin and her father-in-law, writing that her dad always taught her about "standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings."

"My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite. My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement. These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much," she captioned three sweet shots of her father, Powell and her father-in-law.

Grace Credit: Chandler Powell Instagram

Grace Credit: Chandler Powell Instagram

New mom Bindi, 22, recently discussed her excitement of wanting to focus on the "extraordinary" bond that she's already created with her newborn.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," she recently told PEOPLE. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."