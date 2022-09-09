Bindi Irwin Shows Off Daughter Grace's Latest Mini Camping Chair — See the Adorable Photos!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star previously shared pictures of an even smaller camping chair for Grace when she was only 4 months old

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 12:42 PM
Grace Powell
Photo: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Grace Warrior's tiny camping chair just got an upgrade!

On Friday, Bindi Irwin shared an adorable video on Instagram of her 17-month-old daughter in her new camping chair. Grace's upgraded chair is now sized for a toddler instead of the tiny infant chair Irwin previously shared pictures of when Grace was only 4 months old.

"Grace is that your pretty chair? I love it, it's so beautiful," Irwin says to her daughter as Grace smiles and hangs out in her mini chair.

"Loves her camping chair on The Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," she captioned the clip.

Irwin also posted a sweet picture of Grace with her dad Chandler Powell posing together in their respective chairs at the wildlife reserve.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chandler Powell, Grace
Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Earlier this week, the mom of one posted a cute photo on Instagram of her and Grace twinning in khaki outfits. Irwin, 24, wore an Australia Zoo khaki button-down and green pants, while Grace wore a collared khaki jumper. They appeared to be on the zoo grounds in the snap.

"Khaki isn't just a colour, it's an attitude.🤎," Irwin captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, "#WildlifeWarriors."

While many commenters remarked how much Grace takes after her mama, several wrote that the toddler resembles Powell more and more.

"So cute. Looking just like Daddy," one wrote while another said, "Grace is so like her Daddy."

Powell also posted a family photo last week with Irwin and their daughter. While the couple wore the same Australia Zoo khaki button-down in the snap, baby Grace looked cute in her khaki jumper.

In the caption, the dad honored his wife with a heartfelt message.

"Taking a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know, @bindisueirwin," he wrote. "Grace and I both got so lucky to have you in our lives. No matter what, we can always count on you. We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You are one tough mama and we love you so much❤️."

"I love you with all my heart," Irwin replied in the comment section at the time.

Related Articles
Khaki isn’t just a colour, it’s an attitude.?? #WildlifeWarriors
Bindi Irwin Twins with Daughter Grace as She Jokes, 'Khaki Isn't Just a Color, It's an Attitude'
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CiEAz8pBuo0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chandlerpowell Verified Being Grace’s dada is my favorite thing on Earth and these moments will stay with me forever. 3d
Chandler Powell Says Being Daughter Grace Warrior's 'Dada Is My Favorite Thing on Earth'
Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell and daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Matches Her Parents in Adorable Khaki Jumper
Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace
Watch Bindi Irwin's Daughter Get Excited When She Spots Photo of 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin
Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace and husband
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Take Grace, 15 Months, on Family Road Trip: See Photos!
Chandler Powell, bindi irwin
Chandler Powell Celebrates Bindi Irwin, 'Mama That Does It All': 'We Love You So Much'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdwcc4ABJl1/ bindisueirwin's profile picture bindisueirwin Verified Beautiful Grace Warrior, You are the centre of our universe. 3h
Bindi Irwin Is Proud 'Umbrella Holder' as She Enjoys Rainy Day with Daughter Grace, 14 Months
Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Calls Daughter Grace the 'Fashion Icon of the Family' as She Sports Customized Jacket
Bindi Irwin
All the Adorable Photos of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Baby Girl, Grace Warrior
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdwcc4ABJl1/ bindisueirwin's profile picture bindisueirwin Verified Beautiful Grace Warrior, You are the centre of our universe. 3h
Bindi Irwin Shares Video of Baby Grace Saying 'Dada' to Chandler Powell: 'The Sweetest Sound'
Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior, and Chandler Powell with a koala
Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable 1-Year Transformation Photo of Baby Grace with a Koala
Grace Warrior
Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace Warrior Meeting Animals: Photos
Grace Warrior
Bindi Irwin's 'Sweetheart' Daughter Grace, 7 Months, Shows Off Her Own Set of Khakis
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Say Daughter Grace Warrior Is the 'Greatest Gift of This Year'
Olivia Rodrigo Asks Fans to Don 'Prom Attire' to Celebrate Gracie Abrams Last Stop on Her Sour Tourhttps://www.instagram.com/bindisueirwin/
Bindi Irwin Enjoys a Night at the Zoo with 'Little One' Grace Warrior
Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace Gets Photobombed by a Wallaby in Selfie with Dad Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace, 6 Months, Gets Photobombed by a Wallaby in Selfie with Chandler Powell