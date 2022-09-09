Bindi Irwin Shows Off Daughter Grace's Latest Mini Camping Chair — See the Adorable Photos!

Grace Warrior's tiny camping chair just got an upgrade!

On Friday, Bindi Irwin shared an adorable video on Instagram of her 17-month-old daughter in her new camping chair. Grace's upgraded chair is now sized for a toddler instead of the tiny infant chair Irwin previously shared pictures of when Grace was only 4 months old.

"Grace is that your pretty chair? I love it, it's so beautiful," Irwin says to her daughter as Grace smiles and hangs out in her mini chair.

"Loves her camping chair on The Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," she captioned the clip.

Irwin also posted a sweet picture of Grace with her dad Chandler Powell posing together in their respective chairs at the wildlife reserve.

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Earlier this week, the mom of one posted a cute photo on Instagram of her and Grace twinning in khaki outfits. Irwin, 24, wore an Australia Zoo khaki button-down and green pants, while Grace wore a collared khaki jumper. They appeared to be on the zoo grounds in the snap.

"Khaki isn't just a colour, it's an attitude.🤎," Irwin captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, "#WildlifeWarriors."

While many commenters remarked how much Grace takes after her mama, several wrote that the toddler resembles Powell more and more.

"So cute. Looking just like Daddy," one wrote while another said, "Grace is so like her Daddy."

Powell also posted a family photo last week with Irwin and their daughter. While the couple wore the same Australia Zoo khaki button-down in the snap, baby Grace looked cute in her khaki jumper.

In the caption, the dad honored his wife with a heartfelt message.

"Taking a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know, @bindisueirwin," he wrote. "Grace and I both got so lucky to have you in our lives. No matter what, we can always count on you. We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You are one tough mama and we love you so much❤️."

"I love you with all my heart," Irwin replied in the comment section at the time.