Bindi Irwin Shares Video of Grace Admiring Photo of Grandparents Terri and Steve: 'Beyond Beautiful'

Bindi Irwin's daughter loves finding photos of Terri Irwin and "Grandpa Crocodile" around the Australian Zoo.

The 24-year-old Australian zookeeper shared a touching video of daughter Grace Warrior, 16 months, admiring a large photo mural of Terri, 58, and the late Steve Irwin at the zoo on Instagram Tuesday.

"Oh it's koala, Bindi said in the clip set to soft music, as Grace pointed to the animal and leaned her head on the wall. "Love for koala, and Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile. Good girl."

"I love you sweetheart. Do you love them?" Bindi asked, as her toddler walked her way, before turning around to once again admire the portrait.

"Oh Grace, you are the sweetest little person," the mom of one said, asking Grace to identify everyone in the picture, which she did, and gave the koala a kiss.

Reflecting, Bindi wrote, "Tears in my eyes as I share this video," explaining that her daughter calls her grandmother Bunny and her late grandfather Grandpa Crocodile. "She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful ❤️."

Commenting below, the Australian Zoo wrote, "Gets us every time❤️🥲."

Tuesday wasn't the first time that Bindi showed how much Grace loves her grandparents.

Earlier this month, she shared a video of Grace going up to a sign near their Tasmanian devil habitat, which was undergoing renovations. The site has two pictures of the Steve in a construction hat, which Grace pointed to.

The toddler ran back and forth between the two photos, stopping to wave one time as Bindi tells her, "I love you, sweetheart! Grandpa Crocodile loves you too!"

In May, Bindi spoke to PEOPLE about how her little girl — who she shares with husband Chandler Powell — is fascinated by her grandpa.

"We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we're always playing them for Grace," Bindi shared. "It's so fun to watch her study him."

"I didn't realize how much Dad's passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her."

Grace also shares a close bond with Terri, whom Bindi praised for being a wonderful grandma in a birthday post in July.

"Grace's 'Bunny,'" Bindi captioned photos of grandmother and granddaughter together from throughout her first year.

"Our beautiful daughter is blessed beyond measure to have all the love in the world from my sweet mama. ❤️ Happy Birthday, Bunny!" she said.