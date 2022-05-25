Bindi Irwin Shares Video of Baby Grace Saying 'Dada' to Chandler Powell: 'The Sweetest Sound'

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, and her husband Chandler Powell, 25, welcomed 13-month-old daughter Grace Warrior last March

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdwcc4ABJl1/ bindisueirwin's profile picture bindisueirwin Verified Beautiful Grace Warrior, You are the centre of our universe. 3h

Bindi Irwin is over the moon as her baby girl is starting to talk.

On Tuesday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared an adorable Instagram video of her 13-month-old daughter Grace Warrior calling out to her dad Chandler Powell.

In the clips, the proud parents are all smiles as baby Grace gazes at the camera and repeatedly says "Dada." Bindi sweetly mimics Grace while Powell, 25, cheers her on, saying, "That's great!"

"My heart when Grace says 'Dada'. ❤️," Bindi captioned the post before her husband commented, "The sweetest sound❤️."

Bindi recently reflected on her first year of motherhood, telling PEOPLE she's learned it's okay to find her own way.

"I think every parent should know it's okay if you don't do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm," she said earlier this month.

Bindi and Chandler — who are raising baby Grace at the Australia Zoo where they live and work alongside Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, 57, and brother Robert Irwin, 18 — said their first year as parents has taught them so much.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Chandler told PEOPLE. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."

Added Bindi: "I think the best advice I got was the fact that you can read every baby book, you can take on board everybody's advice, but at the end of the day, you know what works for your child. And that was so freeing for me."

Bindi celebrated her second Mother's Day earlier this month, honoring her mom Terri and mother-in-law Shannan Powell with separate special Instagram posts.

"The strongest, most loving and caring woman in the world," she captioned a throwback photo of her and Terri. "Mum, I love you more than I can possibly describe. I am forever in awe of the remarkable person you are."

"Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I can remember," Bindi added.

Bindi marked her first Mother's Day last year after giving birth to her daughter on March 25, 2021 — the same day as her wedding anniversary.

"Celebrating my first Mother's Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family," the mom of one posted on Instagram, sharing a drawn picture of her late father Steve Irwin holding his newborn granddaughter in his arms among other photos.