Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Video of 'Gorgeous Wild Child' Grace Warrior: 'Outback Adventures'

Bindi Irwin documented her 10-month-old baby girl bonding with wildlife at the Australia Zoo in a sweet compilation video

Grace Warrior was born to be wild!

Bindi Irwin shared a sweet compilation video on Instagram of her 10-month-old baby girl bonding with wildlife at her family's Australia Zoo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Outback adventures. Spending time at our conservation property with our gorgeous wild child," the conservationist, 23, captioned the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Set to the classic song "Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf, the video begins with Irwin holding the infant, who playfully reaches toward the camera. Throughout the video, the family spends time with a variety of animals, including birds, kangaroos and snakes.

Grace's dad, Chandler Powell, can be seen walking among the emus with his seemingly fearless daughter, while later on in the video, family pup Piggy also appears near the crawling baby.

Powell, 25, also posted the adorable clip to his Instagram Story.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins stars are no strangers to giving their followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives.

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated another big milestone for Grace when she turned 10 months old. They marked the big day with an adorable photo shoot captured by Bindi's younger brother, Robert Irwin.

"Happy 10 months to our beautiful angel. ❤️," the proud parents both posted on Instagram, alongside a trio of precious pictures of Grace playing with bubbles while sitting on a blanket in the grass.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photo from Evening Walk with Baby Grace: 'Best Part of My Day'

Just the day before, Bindi shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself, Powell, Robert, and Grace during the shoot, writing, "Grace's hat string is a tiny moustache in this photo and I love it."