Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Grace Warrior, 6 Months, Playing Guitar with Uncle Robert

“Learning all the chords,” Rob Irwin said as he played guitar with his niece Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin's 6-month-old daughter Grace Warrior and her brother Robert Irwin may have started a family band!

On Thursday, Bindi, 23, shared a sweet video of Robert, 17, playing the guitar with baby Grace. "Our baby girl learning to play the guitar with her uncle! Absolutely love this video," she captioned the bonding moment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Robert instructs his niece on where to place her tiny hands to strum the guitar. "There you go good job," he tells the 6-month-old at the beginning of the video.

"Okay, now D chord. Try the D chord. It's a bit trickier," he says to his niece, before praising her with: "Oh good finger control... Good stuff."

The photographer continues, "What else can we do? We can do a Cadd9. Try that one." Sure enough, Grace Warrior attempts to learn that chord as she strums the guitar. "Learning all the chords," Robert says as he looked towards the camera.

The uncle and niece duo ended with doing an E chord. "Good job Grace, yay!" he cheers.

Robert also shared the clip and captioned it: "Guitar lessons with Grace Warrior! (Love that giggle at the end)."

Bindi Irwin Instagram Robert Irwin; Grace Warrior | Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram

The 17-year-old previously opened up about his goals of being a "fun uncle" and their guitar sessions.

"I'm already trying to teach her how to play the guitar," Robert told Entertainment Tonight in June. "It's one of my passions, so she'll always go to sleep when I play the guitar. She loves it. You know, I'm trying to be the fun Uncle Robert!"

He continued, "She's at that age now where she's really reacting to things, you know, when she sees a new animal. We met a koala for the first time the other day and her little face, she was all kinds of sleepy, and she saw that koala and her face just lit up. The biggest smile, and it was amazing."

"I can already tell she is a wildlife warrior," he said. "And I cannot wait to just introduce her to everything zoo life."

Irwin family Irwin family | Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram

Back in April, Robert wrote on Instagram, "Being Grace's uncle is awesome!! I can't wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she'll be running the zoo in no time!"

"I feel so honoured that I'll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo, and teach her about everything from rescuing wildlife to caring for our family of animals!" he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Robert recently celebrated his niece's 6-month milestone, sharing sweet photos of the little one cupping his face.

Grace; Robert Irwin Grace Warrior; Robert Irwin | Credit: Robert Irwin Instagram

"Grace Warrior letting me know that she's 6 months old!" he captioned the sweet moment.