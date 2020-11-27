"Love our baby girl beyond description," Bindi Irwin wrote alongside the video on Thursday

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Beyond Thankful' as She Shares Video of Her Latest Ultrasound

Bindi Irwin is one step closer to meeting her baby girl!

On Thursday, the mom-to-be, 22, shared an exciting video on Instagram from her most recent ultrasound appointment.

In the clip, recorded by Irwin's husband Chandler Powell, Irwin waves at the camera before the lens pans to the screen on the wall, showing an ultrasound image of their little one.

"This is so exciting, look at our daughter!" Irwin says in the video. "She's so beautiful. Oh my goodness."

While Powell, 24, focuses the camera on the ultrasound, the dad-to-be can be heard saying, "Wow! You can see her heartbeat there. Oh my goodness, she is beautiful."

"And busy!" Irwin chimes in, to which Powell adds, "Yes, very active."

Alongside the sweet video, Irwin wrote, "Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. 💛 Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can’t wait for her to be here next year."

Powell echoed her sentiments in the comments section, leaving a sweet note that read, "The most beautiful sight in this world❤️ I love you."

The pregnant wildlife conservationist also shared the exciting video on her Instagram Stories and added, "Love our baby girl beyond description."

Image zoom Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell | Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Irwin announced that she was expecting her first baby in August, four months after she and longtime love Powell tied the knot on March 25.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote, posting a photo of herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

By September, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star confirmed that their little one on the way would be a girl.

Since then, Irwin has made sure to keep her followers in the loop with her pregnancy, celebrating milestones along the way.

Most recently, the expectant star updated her Instagram followers with a sweet photo of her and her husband as they held up a sign that read "20 weeks."

"Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. 💗 The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless," she captioned the image.