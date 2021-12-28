Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Video of Baby Grace Enjoying Her Breakfast Surrounded by Kangaroos

Grace Warrior has some company for breakfast!

On Monday, new mom Bindi Irwin posted an adorable video to Instagram of her 9-month-old daughter snacking on her breakfast while surrounded by a mob of kangaroos at the Australia Zoo.

In the funny video, set to Jack Johnson's "Better Together," Irwin, 23, pans over a grassy area filled with kangaroos where baby Grace is hanging out in her stroller alongside the animals.

"Good morning from Australia Zoo! Enjoying a lovely breakfast with these sweethearts. 🦘," Irwin captioned the video, which husband Chandler Powell, 25, also shared on his Instagram Story.

Over the weekend, Grace celebrated two special milestones: her first Christmas and turning 9 months old!

In an Instagram post from Irwin, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a photo of Grace with a red bow in her hair while wearing a cute dress that says "My First Christmas." Along with the sweet snap, Irwin listed some of her daughter's recent achievements:

"Celebrating 9 months with this cutie on Christmas Day. ❤️ There is so much happening in Grace Warrior's life:

⁃ Crawling

⁃ Two teeth

⁃ Getting herself from laying to sitting

⁃ Waving

⁃ High fives

⁃ Clapping

⁃ Eating solids like a champion

⁃ Loves saying 'Dada'

⁃ Best friends are Fergo the cassowary chick & Igloo the tortoise

⁃ Also discovered that playing with wrapping paper is her favourite!"

Last month, Irwin shared a heartwarming video of her and Powell showing their baby daughter her first Christmas tree.

In the clip, the couple walk into the room holding Grace as she gets her first look at the decorated tree. As Michael Bublé's "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" played in the background, the new parents fawned over their baby girl as she smiled at the lights and touched the ornaments.

"Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house. I'm crying tears of happiness as I write this. ❤️," the mom of one captioned the post, with Powell replying in the comments, "The sweetest little moments❤️."