Bindi Irwin Shares Update on Her Pregnancy: Baby 'Is About the Size of a Hummingbird'

Bindi Irwin is giving fans an update on her pregnancy.

The 22-year-old Crikey! It’s the Irwins star posted a photo of her and husband Chandler Powell Saturday, featuring them holding a sonogram as well as both a koala and a baby kangaroo, known as a joey.

“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. ❤️” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey,” the pregnant star said.

"Our little human joey with some of our Australia Zoo joeys. Can’t wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. ❤️ Being a dad is already the highlight of my life," Powell tweeted.

Last month, Irwin announced that she is expecting her first child with Powell. The couple tied the knot on March 25 after getting engaged last July.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the mom-to-be captioned the photo at the time, showing herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Bindi continued in part. "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

Powell commented on his wife's post, writing, "You're going to be the best mother ❤️"

Several weeks later, Irwin shared the story of when the newlyweds first found out they would be parents.

"I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea," recalled Irwin in an Instagram caption. "He didn't hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on. It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are."

"It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents," she continued. "Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can't wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."