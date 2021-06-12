Bindi Irwin Shares Twinning Photos of Daughter Grace and Herself as a Baby: 'Like Mama Like Daughter'

It's bath time for Grace Warrior!

Bindi Irwin posted an adorable photo of her 2-month-old daughter wrapped up in a towel on her Instagram page Friday. Alongside the sweep snap, she also shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby, similarly bundled up post-bath and being held by mom Terri.

"Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue 💗" the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, captioned the photos. "Like mama like daughter. We both love our hoodie towels."

Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace on March 25, the one-year anniversary of their wedding. The couple celebrated two months with the baby girl in May, with Bindi writing on Instagram, "Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world. 💛🐨"

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she shared at the time. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

She continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Back in February, Bindi spoke to The Bump, explaining how she plans to approach parenting with her first child.

"I want to give our daughter the opportunity to experience as much as possible in the world to set her up for life," she said at the time. "The greatest gift my parents ever gave me was their unconditional love and support. They encouraged me to travel my own path while always being there to lend support if I needed it."