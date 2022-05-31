Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos from Family Trip to Tasmania: 'Thankful for Every Smile'

Irwin shared a collection of breathtaking pictures from her recent family trip to Tasmania with husband Chandler Powell, daughter Grace Warrior, and the rest of the Irwin bunch on Instagram Sunday

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKdn_Ih5vm/ bindisueirwin Verified Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share. 21h

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKdn_Ih5vm/ bindisueirwin Verified Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share. 21h

Bindi Irwin is reflecting on her recent family adventure.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a carousel of stunning pictures featuring herself, husband Chandler Powell, their 14-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, mom Terri Irwin, brother Robert Irwin, and a couple of friends from their recent trip to Tasmania, Australia on Instagram Sunday, captioning the post, "Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to the cute family snaps, the photos also showcased the group's gorgeous surroundings, which included breathtaking views of mountains, a lake, and beautiful greenery.

Bindi, 23, and Chandler, 25, live and work at the Australia Zoo alongside Terri, 57, and Robert, 18. The pair welcomed daughter Grace Warrior a little over a year ago on their first wedding anniversary on March 25.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bindi recently reflected on her first year of motherhood, telling PEOPLE she's learned it's okay to find her own way.

"I think every parent should know it's okay if you don't do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm," she said earlier this month.

Bindi and Chandler also told PEOPLE that their first year as parents has already taught them so much.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Chandler explained. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."

Added Bindi: "I think the best advice I got was the fact that you can read every baby book, you can take on board everybody's advice, but at the end of the day, you know what works for your child. And that was so freeing for me."

RELATED VIDEO: Chandler Powell Calls Wife Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace 'My Whole World' in Sweet Photo

Bindi celebrated her second Mother's Day earlier this month, honoring her mom Terri and mother-in-law Shannan Powell in special Instagram posts dedicated to each woman.

"The strongest, most loving and caring woman in the world," she captioned a throwback photo of herself and Terri. "Mum, I love you more than I can possibly describe. I am forever in awe of the remarkable person you are."