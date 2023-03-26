Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos from Daughter Grace's 'Garden Party' to Celebrate Her 2nd Birthday

Bindi Irwin shares 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell

By
Published on March 26, 2023 11:11 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqO68M_p3CL/?hl=en. Bindi Irwin/Instagram ; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Bindi Irwin attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)
Bindi Irwin (right) and daughter Grace Warrior (left). Photo: Bindi Irwin/Instagram; JC Olivera/WireImage

Bindi Irwin is celebrating daughter Grace Warrior's birthday with a party perfect for any conservationist family.

The Bindi the Jungle Girl star, 24, uploaded sweet photos of her now-2-year-old daughter on Instagram this weekend, writing in the caption, "Garden party with our birthday girl. 💛."

In the first image, Grace — whom Bindi shares with husband Chandler Powell — can be seen wearing a cute striped dress and floral bow, as she holds up a "Happy birthday" sign and a festive party hat.

In the other, she's shown positioned in front of a wall of trees, as she sits at a decorative table with Doug the Pug party favors and a massive cake to her side.

Bindi previously marked her daughter's 2nd birthday with a special message shared on Instagram Saturday morning.

"Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. 💗," she wrote alongside photos of herself, Powell, 26, and Grace.

"Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives," the mom of one continued. "Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqO68M_p3CL/?hl=en. Bindi Irwin/Instagram
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Warrior. Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Later in the post, she added more praise for Grace, writing, "You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life. I love you with my entire heart, for all of my existence."

Powell also celebrated "two whole years of magic" in his own post, while Bindi's little brother, Robert Irwin, posted a shoutout of his own for Grace on his Instagram page. "Happy birthday to the best niece in the world! Love you, Grace ❤️☺️," he wrote.

Robert's post included images and a video of the uncle-niece duo walking through the snow. In the comments section, Bindi replied, calling her brother, 19, the "best uncle."

Bindi — the daughter of The Crocodile Hunter's Steve Irwin — welcomed Grace on March 24, 2021, which also marked her first wedding anniversary to Powell. She spoke with PEOPLE in October about her hopes for Grace's future.

"Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," said Bindi. "I'm incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she's ready to take on the world. Although, as a mum, I'll always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me."

Bindi's mother, Terri Irwin, also shared that she hopes her granddaughter will become a "changemaker for women" and "have the opportunity to be a role model through her specific passions in life."

"Whatever her chosen field, I hope to be able to give her the tools and confidence to be a leader and an inspiration for other girls," she said. "Not only do I believe she can achieve her dreams, I want to encourage her to achieve goals that are even beyond what she dreams possible!"

