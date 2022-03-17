Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Grace Warrior: 'Chats with This Cutie Are the Best'
Bindi Irwin can't get enough of time spent with daughter Grace Warrior!
On Wednesday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a heartwarming picture on Twitter featuring herself, Grace, her husband Chandler Powell and their dog, Piggy.
In the snap, Irwin, 23, can be seen engaging in a chat with her 11-month-old child while holding her dog on her lap. Powell, 25, captured the sweet moment by taking a selfie with his family, who appeared in great spirits.
RELATED: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Share Sweet Clip of Daughter Grace Playing with Tortoise: Watch
Irwin wrote in the caption, "Chats with this cutie are the best."
The pair welcomed Grace on March 25, 2021 — the same day they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Last week, in a joint Instagram post, Irwin and Powell shared an adorable video of their daughter giggling while playing a round of peekaboo.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Say Daughter Grace Warrior Is the 'Greatest Gift of This Year'
Grace hid behind a couch in the sweet clip, every so often popping her head up to surprise her parents. At the end of the video, Powell made a brief appearance to move one of the couch pillows to reveal Grace's smiling face.
"Peekaboo with the cutest. 💞," they captioned the video, set to Christina Perri's "You Mean the Whole Wide World to Me."
On March 8, Powell celebrated Grace and wife Irwin on International Women's Day.
RELATED VIDEO: Chandler Powell Calls Wife Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace 'My Whole World' in Sweet Photo
Alongside a cute photo of the mother-daughter pair, Powell wrote, "#InternationalWomensDay is even more special this year with our little woman here to celebrate."
"It has been amazing to watch my wife become the incredible mama she is today and Grace grow into the determined person she is," he added.
The mom of one sweetly replied to the post, "We love you so much. ❤️."