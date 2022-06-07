Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Message for Daughter Grace: I Will 'Encourage Every One of Your Dreams'

Bindi Irwin is supporting her baby girl every step of the way.

On Tuesday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a heartfelt message to her and husband Chandler Powell's 14-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, posting a sweet photo on Instagram holding baby Grace in her arms as they walked on the beach.

"My love, There are countless adventures waiting for you on the horizon, a whole world for you to create positive change within," she wrote. "Until then, I will carry you and be there to encourage every one of your dreams."

The family of three spend a lot of time together at the beach. Most recently, Irwin posted an adorable Instagram video of Grace calling out to Powell, 25, as they relaxed on the beach.

In the clip, the proud parents are all smiles as baby Grace gazes at the camera and repeatedly says "Dada." Irwin sweetly mimics Grace while Powell cheers her on, saying, "That's great!"

"My heart when Grace says 'Dada'. ❤️," Irwin captioned the post before her husband commented, "The sweetest sound❤️."

The mom of one recently reflected on her first year of motherhood, telling PEOPLE she's learned it's okay to find her own way.

"I think every parent should know it's okay if you don't do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm," she said last month.

Irwin and Powell also told PEOPLE that their first year as parents has already taught them so much.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Powell explained. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."