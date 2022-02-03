Bindi Irwin Shares Photo of Her Younger Self — and Fans Say Daughter Grace Is Following in Her Footsteps!
Grace Warrior, is that you?
On Instagram Wednesday, mom Bindi Irwin shared a throwback snapshot of herself as a tot dressed in khakis, adorably posing alongside a giant tortoise at her family's Australia Zoo – and fans were quick to notice her 10-month-old daughter Grace appears to be on the same path as her wildlife-loving mama!
"Darling Harriet was like everyone's grandmother. She lived to be 175 years old and loved a hibiscus flower or twenty! I miss this sweet lady. 🌺🐢" the 23-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, 25, captioned the sweet shot with the massive reptile.
The photo reminded followers of a similar December post that featured Irwin and baby Grace spending time with another "gentle giant."
"Tortoise smiles. Absolutely love spending time with Igloo. Grace is fascinated by this gentle giant. 🐢" the conservationist wrote alongside a clip of the mommy-daughter duo sweetly petting the tortoise.
RELATED: Bindi and Terri Irwin Say the Australia Zoo Animals Run to See Baby Grace: 'Steve All Over'
The video also shows Irwin waving to the tortoise while she tries to engage little Grace.
" 'Grace & Igloo' has the same energy as 'Bindi & Harriet'. ❤️" one follower commented. "So incredible ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️She will be just like her Mommy ❤️❤️❤️" another fan chimed.
Since her birth, Grace's parents have regularly shared her wildlife adventures on social media.
In January, Irwin and Powell both posted a compilation video of their baby girl bonding with the animals at the zoo.
RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photo from Evening Walk with Baby Grace: 'Best Part of My Day'
"Outback adventures. Spending time at our conservation property with our gorgeous wild child," the mom of one captioned the clip.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Set to the classic song "Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf, the video begins with Irwin holding the infant, who playfully reaches toward the camera. Throughout the video, the family spends time with a variety of animals, including birds, kangaroos and snakes.
Grace's dad can be seen walking among the emus with his seemingly fearless daughter, while later on in the video, family pup Piggy also appears near the crawling baby.