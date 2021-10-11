Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Grace 'Having a Chat' with Her Dog Piggy

Bindi Irwin captured an adorable moment between her baby daughter and her dog.

Irwin, 23, posted a sweet photo of her six-month-old Grace Warrior and her Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Piggy, on Sunday. In the snap, which Irwin shared on her Instagram, Grace lounges in the grass on a blue blanket while Piggy sits beside her.

"Having a chat. 💗," Irwin captioned the photo.

She posted the same photo on an Instagram account dedicated to her two dogs, captioning the post, "Conversations in the backyard."

Irwin, who welcomed her first child with husband Chandler Powell in March, has been introducing Grace to plenty of new animal friends in the past few months.

In one of her first animal interactions, a 4-week-old Grace was photographed with tortoises, and later pictured with a koala.

Powell, 24, said his daughter was already a wildlife pro at just two months old.

"Family walks❤️ Grace saw her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta and possum. She's already a legend at spotting wildlife," Powell wrote in a June Instagram post of his daughter napping in a stroller after he and Irwin brought her along for a wildlife walk.

While Irwin and Chandler welcomed Grace just months ago, they said it's hard to remember what life was like before their first daughter.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," Irwin told PEOPLE in June. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

Powell added, "I was so amazed by Bindi. She gave birth, and within hours she was changing diapers and feeding Grace. Just right into it, wasted no time. That was incredible to watch."

Irwin said that her daughter fits right in to their schedule at the Australia Zoo, where both she and Powell live and work.