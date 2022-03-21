The Australia Zoo is set to commemorate Grace Warrior's first birthday with a special celebration on Friday

Bindi Irwin Shares Smiley Photo of Daughter Grace as She Prepares to Celebrate Her First Birthday

Grace Warrior is getting ready for her big birthday!

The daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell will celebrate her first birthday on Friday and the Australia Zoo is set to throw a party in her honor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, Irwin, 23, shared an adorable picture of Grace on Instagram to spread the news about her daughter's celebration. In the sweet photo, Grace smiles while sitting in the grass with her animal friends and a birthday cake.

"Can't believe our beautiful Grace Warrior is almost ONE! Join us @AustraliaZoo this Friday March 25 for all the celebrations," writes Irwin.

In honor of Grace's birthday, kids ages 14 and under will receive free entry to the zoo. Friday's fun-filled activities include a crocodile feeding at the Crocoseum, a live performance with Bluey and Bingo, a safari challenge obstacle course, a clay workshop and free birthday cupcakes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The zoo's newest playground, Camp Grace, named after the birthday girl, will also be unveiled to the public on Friday.

A live stream will be available for those who are unable to make it to the birthday festivities.

Last week, Irwin posted a cute video to Instagram of her daughter practicing her photography skills at the beach.

In the clip, Grace is mesmerized by the large camera positioned in the sand to film her dad, 25, uncle Robert Irwin, 18, surfing. The little girl, wearing an adorable blue bucket hat and a shirt with succulents, plays with the camera while sitting in a beach chair.