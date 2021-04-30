Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable New Photo of 1-Month-Old Daughter Grace's Smile

Bindi Irwin is showing off her daughter Grace Warrior's sweet smile.

On Thursday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her 5-week-old baby girl smiling during an adorable family moment.

In the picture, Bindi can be seen holding the newborn in her arms as the family's dog, Stella, looks on.

"Grace's smile," the new mom wrote alongside the shot, adding a cute graphic of two pink hearts in the caption.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace on March 25, the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

When announcing her baby's birth, the wildlife conservationalist revealed the emotional meaning behind her daughter's name and how it honored her late father, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi shared. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

She continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Last week, Bindi celebrated her daughter's one-month birthday with a cute photo shoot of Grace wearing "her first khakis" — a uniform staple for the Australia Zoo.

"To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo," she captioned pictures from the shoot, which showed Grace hanging out with some of the zoo's reptilian friends.

"We're so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess," Bindi added. "I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals."