Bindi Irwin Shares New Photos with Baby Grace at the Beach: 'These Smiles and Hugs Make My Life'

Grace Warrior is surrounded with love!

On Wednesday, Crikey! It's The Irwins star Bindi Irwin shared a slew of adorable new photos on Instagram of her and her 15-month-old daughter at the beach. Bindi, 23, shares her little girl with husband Chandler Powell.

"These smiles and hugs make my life 💙," she captioned the smiling shots.

Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, 18, shared additional outdoor photos with the toddler on his page Thursday.

"Some Grace cuteness to brighten your day," the proud uncle captioned the two photos of himself and Grace in a garden. "She loves exploring!"

Last month, Bindi shared photos from a family vacation to Tasmania with Powell, 25, Grace, Robert, and mom Terri Irwin, 57.

"Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share," Bindi captioned photos from the family trip.

In May, Bindi and Powell shared some of their reflections on their first year as parents exclusively with PEOPLE. The couple marveled at how much they've learned in such a short time.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Powell said. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."