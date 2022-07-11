Bindi Irwin Shares Grace Warrior's Adorable First TikTok Dance to Viral 'Jiggle Jiggle' Rap: Watch

The 15-month-old had help from mom Bindi and uncle Robert Irwin with her moves

Bindi Irwin loves sharing Grace Warrior's firsts!

On Saturday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a video on Instagram of daughter Grace Warrior practicing her first TikTok dance.

The 15-month-old got some help from her mom, as well as uncle Robert Irwin, as she danced to the "Jiggle Jiggle" rap. The viral sound features an autotuned interview from documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux that was remixed on the platform by producers Duke & Jones.

"First time trying this and Grace smashed it!" the proud mom wrote. "Featuring Robert's awesome moves, me being too busy loving Grace to think about dancing, Mum in the background joining in and Chandler filming. Nailed it."

The toddler laughs adorably while seated in front of Bindi, who moves the toddler's arms around as she dances herself. Robert nails the choreography that TikTokers have created to match the sound.

"Grace's dance moves for the win 🙌👏," Robert commented on the clip.

Last week, Bindi and husband Chandler Powell, 25, shared sweet photos from their visit with Grace to a lighthouse on the beach. Bindi's mom Terri Irwin, 57, also joined for the special occasion and was photographed holding her granddaughter during the outing.

Baby Grace has been enjoying a lot of time at the beach with her family, as well as spending some time in the garden with uncle Robert. He shared photos from the special time together.

"Some Grace cuteness to brighten your day," the proud uncle captioned the two photos of himself and Grace. "She loves exploring!"

Robert Irwin and niece Grace Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram

In May, Bindi and Powell shared some of their reflections on their first year as parents exclusively with PEOPLE. The couple marveled at how much they've learned in such a short time.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Powell said. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."