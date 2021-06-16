Bindi Irwin Shares Cute Photo of Baby Grace 'Adventuring' Through Australia Zoo: 'Our Sweet Girl'

Bindi Irwin's baby girl is already a regular at the Australia Zoo!

On Tuesday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared an adorable photo of her 11-week-old daughter Grace Warrior on a family stroll around zoo grounds.

In the shot, the newborn can be seen inside her stroller, snuggled underneath a blanket embroidered with the words "Baby Powell."

"Our sweet girl snuggly and adventuring through Australia Zoo," captioned Bindi, who tagged husband Chandler Powell in the sweet post.

"Giggling when we talk about all the animals we're strolling by," the new mom wrote.

Bindi and Powell, 24, welcomed Grace on March 25 - the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi shared at the time. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

Bindi continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Recently, Powell revealed that the infant "saw her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta and possum" during a family walk around the Australia Zoo.

"She's already a legend at spotting wildlife," he raved alongside pictures of Grace in her stroller during a family walk.

Back in February, Bindi spoke to The Bump about how she wants her child to carry on the family's passion for wildlife conservation.

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation. My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior,' " she explained. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."