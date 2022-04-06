Bindi Irwin Shares 'Big Moment' of Daughter Grace Walking Toward Chandler Powell in Sweet Video

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are a pair of proud parents!

Celebrating their daughter Grace Warrior's latest milestone, the new mom shared an adorable video of her 1-year-old child standing on her own two feet via Instagram on Tuesday.

In the clip, Irwin, 23, can be seen beaming with pride while encouraging Grace to walk toward her dad. While flashing a huge grin, Grace slowly makes her way toward Powell, 25, who films the precious moment.

Irwin simply wrote in the caption, "Big moment 💙".

The pair welcomed Grace on March 25, 2021 — the same day they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Last month, the duo showered their daughter with love in honor of Grace's 1st birthday by hosting festivities at the Australia Zoo.

Some of the fun-filled activities at the park included a crocodile feeding at the Crocoseum, a live performance with Bluey and Bingo, a safari challenge obstacle course and a clay workshop.

"Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior. One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person," Irwin sweetly captioned a carousel of Instagram photos.

"Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️."

Powell also shared a tribute to his adorable daughter on his own Instagram, writing, "It's been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you've been with us forever. I never knew I had so much love to give. Happy first birthday sweetheart❤️."

Prior to Grace's special day, Irwin shared an adorable video montage featuring footage of her daughter over the year as she prepared to celebrate her birthday.

"Our Grace Warrior is almost one and this year has been the greatest of our lives," she captioned the clip.

Irwin and Powell also marked another milestone last month: their second wedding anniversary.

"We had been planning for almost a year," Irwin told PEOPLE shortly after she and Powell tied the knot in April 2020, reflecting on getting married right as the pandemic was starting. "But as soon as this all started happening, we had to look at different options to make sure everyone was safe."