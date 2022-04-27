Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable 1-Year Transformation Photo of Baby Grace with a Koala

Bindi Irwin has the cutest transformation photo of her baby girl.

On Tuesday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a photo on Instagram of her and husband Chandler Powell's daughter Grace Warrior with a koala.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The family of three recreated a photo from last year where Grace is all smiles while face to face with the koala at their Australia Zoo.

"Today & one year ago. Our girl is still admiring koalas. 🐨 @australiazoo," Irwin captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior, and Chandler Powell with a koala Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior, and Chandler Powell with a koala

Left: Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram Right: Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Baby Grace is often getting acquainted with wildlife at the family zoo. Irwin recently shared another sweet snap during her daily walk through the Australia Zoo while holding Grace's hand.

"Evenings @australiazoo with my little love," Irwin wrote in the caption, tagging the place where Grace celebrated her 1st birthday last month.

Last week, Irwin also posted a photo of her little girl as she met the family's cockatoo, Occa.

In the adorable snap, Grace smiles as she gazes at the bird beside her mom and grandma Terri Irwin. Irwin raved about her daughter twinning with her and Steve Irwin, also including throwback photos of herself and her late father posing with Occa.

Grace Warrior Twins with Mom Bindi Irwin, Late Grandpa Steve Irwin While Meeting Family Cockatoo: 'Family Forever' Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

"Family forever. 💛 These photographs brought me to tears," Irwin captioned the post. "Grace spending time with sweet Occa who we rescued over 20 years ago. Every time he talks to her, she beams with happiness."

Over the past year, Irwin has often shared photos of Grace spending time with the animals at the family's zoo. Prior to giving birth to Grace, Irwin told Entertainment Tonight that her father likely would have been a loving grandfather.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," she said. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."